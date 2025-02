A section of Lauzon Parkway in east Windsor has re-opened after a serious, two-vehicle crash.

Police say the collision happened at Hawthorne Drive shortly after 10 Tuesday night.

Two people were sent to hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police closed the parkway in both directions between Tecumseh Road and Cantelon Drive for more five hours as they investigated.

The road reopened just before 4 Wednesday morning.