Amherstburg council is being asked to approve construction of a four-storey apartment building on Wolfe Street, inside the town’s heritage conservation district.

The report heading to council Monday night recommends approval of a heritage alteration permit for the vacant property at 261 Wolfe Street, saying the design meets heritage guidelines and follows best practices for infill development.

The report does not specify how many units would be built.

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says this project has already gone through multiple layers of heritage review.

"Because this apartment building is in Amherstburg’s heritage district, it’s had to go through a few hoops," he said.

"It’s been approved by our heritage planner, it’s been approved by the heritage committee, so on Monday it goes to council for a final yes or no, or council could kick it back for changes."

The design was revised to better match nearby buildings, including added stonework, lighter colours, and window and roofline details that reflect the surrounding heritage district.

He said heritage rules are meant to guide development, not stop it.

"The idea is not to stifle development, it's to work with developers," Gibb said.

"So what you have to look at, even though you you know when you look at this building, and it might not look historic, the look and feel and size of the building matches the structures around it."

Gibb said council's decision could set the tone for future projects.

"On the heels of the Valente Development, and the designation or the intent to designate that property, I think Monday's discussion will kind of give us a glimpse as to how, pardon the term, how nitpicky council could be when you look at other developments around the community," he said.

Earlier this month, council voted to start the process to designate the former General Amherst High School property, owned by Valente Development, as a heritage site.

Peter Valente, who purchased the property in April 2024, previously voiced concerns that a designation could affect plans for eight- and eleven-storey mixed-use buildings, though he said the south facade and murals would be preserved.

The bylaw to designate will come back to council at a later date for final debate.

Amherstburg council meets 6 p.m. Monday.