After a lengthy discussion, the Town of Amherstburg will start the process to designate the former General Amherst High School property as a heritage site.

Council met Monday evening with one report looking for council support to move forward with a notice of intent to designate the former school at 130 Sandwich Street.

Due to provincial changes around heritage sites, any buildings listed before 2023 need to be considered for full designation by January 1, 2027, and if the town doesn't act, the property loses protection for five years and could be demolished with no town oversight.

Peter Valente - who purchased the site in April 2024 - expressed concerns over the designation, and how that would affect his plans to construct an eight-storey and 11-storey mixed-use residential buildings, though he has pledged to preserve the south facade and murals.

Council was split. Some warned designation could stall the Valente development, causing it to sit vacant for a number of years. Others felt that this process allowed Valente to work with town staff to ensure pieces of the school were protected the right way, and still allows the proposal to move forward.

A motion to halt the process failed 4-3, and council instead approved moving forward with the designation process.

Peter Valente was a delegate during the meeting and says this is a debate about whether the town is serious about growth.

"We're in the middle of a housing crisis, we need investment, we need development, and we need to attract capital, not scare it away. And here we are considering slapping one of the most restrictive designations possible on a property that is perfectly positioned for redevelopment."

Councillor Linden Crain wasn't in favour of the designation and says there's fear this could scare the developer away.

"I don't believe many in the community looking 10 years from now would be upset with a decision that if the facade was gone, and the murals were gone, I don't believe that is a deal breaker, and I could sleep at night if let's say that the concept was changed, which I hope it is not, it's a tax generating asset."

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb was also opposed to the designation and says there's a risk no matter what the town does.

"We may be amendable to what this developer is doing, but I don't know what the next council is going to be, are they going to be able to weaponize this? I don't know. And at the end of the day I have to trust and believe that when someone owns a property, we have to err on the side that they get to do what they want with it... that's property rights."

Meanwhile, councillor Don McArthur was in favour and says this is one step in the process.

"If they sit down, and they can't come to an agreement about those two points that they've already said they agreed upon, if for whatever reason they can't come to an agreement, we'll be back here in a couple of weeks and I will happily support Mr. Valente. But to do it tonight is premature given the legislative landscape has changed."

Councillor Molly Allaire was also in favour of the designation and says this is a way for the town to be protected.

"We could work together to make something great, and I think that's very important. Yes, the government is constantly changing and taking our voice away as a municipality... this is the one thing we can do to make sure that it works together, and I'm not saying I do not like this development, I am saying that this will be a great, successful development, and there's just a step in the process."

Administration stated following the approval that this does not mean the property will be designated as a heritage property, this only starts the process.

The bylaw to designate will come back to council at a later date, where they will vote again on whether or not to move forward.