A second shooting on Monticello Street in being investigated by Windsor police.

Just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, officers responded to the 1600 block of Monticello Street.



Police say witness statements and video surveillance footage indicate that a second shooting occurred, however no physical evidence of that shooting was located.



This follows another shooting in the 1500 block of Monticello Street just before 7 a.m. that same day . Officers found multiple bullet holes in the exterior of a residence.



A short time after the first shooting, investigators found that a fire had intentionally been set to a white cube van in a nearby area.



No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.



Investigators continue to appeal to area residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

