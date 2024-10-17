Windsor Police are investigating a shooting in the east-end.

It happened just before 7 Thursday morning in the 15-hundred block of Monticello Street, not far from the WFCU Centre.



This woman lives in the neighbourhood and says it's scary.



"I heard three gun shots and the car went through," she says.



She has lived in the neighbourhood for about five years and describes it as a very good neighbourhood.



"I thought I was dreaming like I'm sleeping, I thought I was dreaming and I heard the police and everything then my son he was leaving around 6:30, he said mom did you hear there is a gun shot and stuff," she says. "I said oh my god, I thought I was dreaming."

Police say there are no injuries.

Yellow police crime tape was up in the area but has since been removed.



The Forensic Identification Unit was on the scene and also visited on location on Beverly Glen Street where a van was set on fire.



Police have not confirmed if the two are related but neighbours on Monticello Street say a van fled the scene.