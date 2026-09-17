Witnesses, dashcam footage sought in fatal crash near Harrow

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County continue to investigate a fatal crash near Harrow.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance footage to come forward.

As AM800 news last Saturday, the single-vehicle crash happened on Friday, September 11, around 11:40 p.m. near County Road 15 (Marsh Road) and Fifth Concession Road.

Police previously said the preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling southbound on County Road 15 when it left the roadway and entered a field.

A 39-year-old woman from Essex was pronounced dead at the scene despite resuscitation efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.