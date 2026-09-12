Essex woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Harrow

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo credit: Bobb Barratt)

An Essex woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Harrow.

Essex OPP say officers were called to County Road 15 and Fifth Concession Road just before 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say a southbound sedan left the roadway and entered a field.

Despite resuscitation efforts, a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team, including collision reconstructionists and technical investigators, is assisting with the investigation.

Fifth Concession Road remains closed between County Road 11 and Ferriss Road, while County Road 15 is closed between Fifth Concession Road and County Road 18.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact Essex OPP.