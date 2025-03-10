The Windsor Police Service collision reconstruction unit continues to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision over the weekend.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police stated that a U-Haul truck drove onto the sidewalk, struck a pedestrian, and crashed into a commercial building. A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, police state that the reconstruction unit is investigating to determined the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Investigators continue to gather evidence, analyze the scene, and speak with witnesses. Police anticipate that additional charges may be laid.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Summer Rose Chatterton.

She was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with no licence, possession of a prohibited device, among others.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this was a targeted incident or that the individuals involved knew one another. The collision appears to be isolated; however, police will continue to follow all leads to ensure a thorough and accurate investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.