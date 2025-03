Tecumseh Road East between Pillette Road and Norman Road has reopened following a nearly nine hour closure.

Officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. Saturday for what police said was a motor vehicle accident.

Pictures posted to social media showed a U-Haul truck crashed into the side of the Windsor Trim Supplier business.

The Windsor police accident reconstruction unit took over the investigation.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in the crash.