The opening of Amherstburg's new fire hall next to the Libro Centre has once again been delayed.

The opening was tentatively scheduled for March, however fire chief Michael Mio says, winter weather has caused construction to completely stop during periods.

"They've notified us they we're going to be pushed back til approximately May 31. With that, we're still operating normally and yes, we want to be in there yesterday, but in the same aspect we want a building that's built in good shape," he said.

A groundbreaking was held in late Sept. 2024, with the project coming in at a cost of $11.3 million.

Mio said the building is not fully enclosed yet.

"They have closed in the living quarters side if you will. So they're in the process of doing that and getting the floor poured on it, hopefully within the next couple of weeks," said Mio.

"It's a tough go with this winter. This is a winter like we had when we were kids. It's either stopped or completely delayed the construction at some of the key points and that's had, unfortunately, a domino effect."

Mio said the new station will provide firefighters the space required to do their jobs.

"It's going to serve the fire department well. It's going to allow us to consolidate all of our equipment, open up an emergency operations centre for our staff to be able to use during major emergencies," he said.

Amherstburg is currently recruiting up to 10 volunteer firefighters .

Applications are being accepted until Feb. 8.