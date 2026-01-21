Active recruitment for volunteer firefighters is underway in Amherstburg.

Volunteer firefighters will respond to emergencies, assist with fire suppression and rescue work, maintain equipment and station duties, participate in regular training, and support fire prevention efforts.

The Amherstburg Fire Department operates with 10 full-time staff supported by up to 60 volunteers.

Fire Chief Michael Mio said for this hiring round they're looking to bring on about six to 10 volunteers.

"From time to time we have retirements and people getting jobs in other municipalities or moving so there's always for volunteers annually. Anywhere between two to three, and then last year we were able to hire some full-time staff. That left some vacancies on the volunteer side, so we're hiring for those people as well," he said.

Mio said volunteers play a vital role in keeping Amherstburg safe.

"We have full-time staff and then the volunteers work alongside them, so, without the volunteers we're not able to handle the majority of the calls that we deal with. It's a very important part of our service and they fill a very important role," said Mio.

He said Amherstburg residents over the age of 18 are encouraged to apply.

"Minimum requirements are the high school diploma or GED, grade 12, and then, if they have a DZ licence to be able to drive the fire trucks, first aid CPR, all those are bonuses on top of that," he said.

The posting, which can be viewed at amherstburg.ca/careers , closes at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2026.

Mio expects new recruits to begin work in June or July.

Amherstburg isn't the only municipality recruiting for its fire service.

The LaSalle Fire Service has two active postings for a captain-training officer and a lieutenant-training instructor.