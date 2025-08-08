Windsor's mayor is not sure what to expect when the latest unemployment rate comes down later this morning for the Windsor area.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says July's number could go up a little or could go down a little.

"I'm not sure where it's going to go, a little up, a little down," says Dilkens. "At the end of the day, there's still a lot of uncertainty out there because of the tariff issue."

June's unemployment rate for the Windsor area increased to 11.2 per cent, making it the highest in Canada.

In May, the area's unemployment rate was 10.8 per cent.

Dilkens says the tariffs are still causing a lot of uncertainty.

"The uncertainty that's in the market place is no good for any business. It's no good for families, it's no good for the unemployment rate where you see 11.2 per cent. We're not pleased with that, we're not happy with that but we can only control, what we can control," he says. "When it comes to tool, die and mold specifically you see a lot of that book of business drying up where they're laying folks off and some of the orders just aren't coming in but the reality is, we have the best cluster in North America right here in our community."

Peterborough was the only other community in Canada that had an unemployment rate in double digits in June.

Peterborough's unemployment rate was at 10 per cent.

Statistics Canada said the national unemployment rate in June dropped a tick to 6.9 per cent as the economy added 83,000 jobs, mostly in part-time work.