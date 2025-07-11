An increase to the unemployment rate in the Windsor area, which is now the highest in Canada.

The jobless rate increased to 11.2 per cent in June, up from 10.8 per cent in May.

Peterborough, at 10 per cent, is the only other community in Canada with an unemployment rate in double digits.

Statistics Canada says the national unemployment rate dropped a tick to 6.9 per cent in June as the economy added 83,000 jobs, mostly in part-time work.

Heading into today, economists had expected no job gains for the month and that the jobless rate would rise to 7.1 per cent.

Stats Canada says June marked the first month of significant job gains since January and snapped a streak of three consecutive months where the unemployment rate rose.

Even the manufacturing sector, which has faced job losses in recent months amid Canada's tariff dispute with the United States, saw a gain of 10,000 positions in June.

The Bank of Canada will be parsing the labour figures closely as it prepares for its next interest rate decision on July 30.

With files from the Canadian Press