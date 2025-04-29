Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he's not surprised with the outcome of the federal election.

"I'm not entirely surprised to see the outcome last night," says Dilkens. "Of course a couple shocks were the leader of the Conservative party didn't even win his own seat and then more locally of course the whole area has turned blue."

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Dilkens says he's not concerned with the region not having a Liberal MP and believes the party will work really hard to get it back.

He says he didn't feel there would be a majority Liberal government and believes Windsor-Essex will not be ignored.

"I think we're going to have some good advocates there," he says. "Obviously we got some choppy waters as we sort out some of the tariff issues."

Dilkens says he looks forward to working with the newly elected members of parliament.

"We'll work with the new members of parliament, we'll work to establish relationships with the leaders, with all of the ministers as we always do and at the end of the day, it's about trying to build wins for them and for us," says Dilkens. "I actually don't think this is going to be any more difficult than it was this last term because I didn't think the Liberal government was listening to a thing we were saying."

The mayor also wished Brian Masse and Irek Kusmierczyk well as both were defeated Monday night.

Dilkens did endorse the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre during the election campaign.