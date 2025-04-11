The mayor of Windsor is encouraging the community to attend Pierre Poilievre's 'Canada First Rally'.

The rally takes places Friday evening in Windsor at a warehouse on Dodge Drive.

Last night, some local residents took to social media saying they received robocalls from Dilkens promoting the rally.

AM800 news reached out to the mayor's office and received a written statement from mayor Dilkens.

The statement reads "As our community is under economic attack by the United States, Mr. Poilievre is the only leader running in this election who has taken the time to reach-out and talk to me about the auto industry, tariffs and the future of our community."

The statement goes on to say "he is the only leader who called to ask how everyone in Windsor is doing at this difficult time. I believe he has a deep understanding of what's at stake for those living in Windsor-Essex. I encourage everyone interested in learning more about his position to attend his rally and understand what his plans are for our country and our community. Windsorites are smart, and will ultimately vote for the person they think is best suited to deliver the change needed for us to succeed."

The mayor ends his statement by saying "the Corporation of the City of Windsor did not participate in, nor provide funding or information in connection with the call."

Friday's rally begins at 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending, must register on the Conservative Party of Canada's website.