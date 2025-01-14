Less than a week now until president-elect Donald Trump is sworn back into office to serve a second term as president of the United States.

Trump has threatened to impose blanket 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports as soon as he’s back in the Oval Office.

Unifor Local 444 secretary-treasurer Manny Cardoso called upon all levels of government to unite against the incoming Trump administration.

"Our members are nervous, and should be. There's a lot of uncertainty coming with the proposed tariffs, whether it's auto, agriculture, other industries, and now isn't the time to be picking ourselves apart. Calling an election at this point in time, I think, would not serve Ontarians well."

Emile Nabbout is president of Unifor Local 195 and chair of the Independent Parts Supplier (IPS) Council.

He says Trump's attacks on Canada's sovereignty and identity are very concerning.

"We stand in full support of that unity among all political parties, and we need to be united in our fight and channel all of our effort to make sure that Canadian manufacturing jobs remain strong, remain competitive."

Nabbout says tariffs would be devastating for Windsor-Essex manufacturing.

"The investment that has been brought to Ontario, to all of our assembly plants, to the shift in E.V. technology, need to be protected."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had previously threatened to cut off electricity to 1.5 million homes across three U.S. states as a "last resort."

Ford has since pitched an energy plan, dubbed "Fortress Am-Can," which would build upon Ontario’s existing nuclear infrastructure to deliver more power south of the border. Ford is expected to continue laying out aspects of that plan.

-With files from CTV News