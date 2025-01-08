Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy.

Ford wants to see the province's grid expanded to allow more energy to be sent to the U.S.

The premier is trumpeting Ontario's nuclear energy expertise to build more large and small modular nuclear reactors in partnership with the U.S.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods on his first day in office on Jan. 20 unless Canada tightens border security, with an emphasis on fentanyl trafficking and illegal crossings.

Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. does not need anything from Canada and spoke about using "economic force" to annex the country to become the 51st state.

Ford has previously threatened to cut off energy the province sells to four states should the tariffs be implemented, but says he does not want to do that.