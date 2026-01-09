Windsor's Crisis Response Team (CRT) had a busy 2025.

In a social media post, the Windsor Police Service says the team responded to 4,210 calls for service last year.

That's an increase of 28 per cent compared to 2024.

The team pairs Windsor police officers with crisis intervention-trained social workers from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, providing on-scene crisis de-escalation and support.

The CRT also conducts wellness checks, locates high-risk missing people, and helps those who have overdosed on drugs.

In October 2025, Windsor police said there were 147 substance-related wounds treated, 444 people were diverted from the emergency department, and there were 3,142 Crisis Response Team calls for service.

The team was formed in April 2024 after the launch of the Nurse Police Team in May 2023.

The CRT operates seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.