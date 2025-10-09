Windsor Police are releasing updated statistics for the Nurse Police Team (NPT) and Crisis Response Team (CRT).

The NPT, in collaboration with Windsor Regional Hospital, aims to bring nursing expertise directly into frontline response.

The CRT, in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, supports mental health calls with trained professionals alongside officers.

According to the service, there were 147 substance-related wounds treated, 444 people were diverted from the emergency department, and there were 3,142 Crisis Response Team calls for service.

Police say these cross-sectoral efforts improve response times, ease pressure on hospitals, and steer those who are struggling to the care they need.

The Nurse Police Team first launched in May 2023, while the Crisis Response Team was formed in April 2024.