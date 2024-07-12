The spay and neuter clinic operated by the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has abrupty ceased operations.

In a post to social media and the clinic voicemail states due to unforeseen circumstances they are temporarily suspending services offered to the public.

No reason was given for the closure.

The public is asked to check the humane society website on the restoration of services.

For anyone requesting a refund or copies of medical records is asked to email clinic@windsorhumane.org or call 519-966-1118.

AM800 News has reached out to the humane society's board of director's for comment.

