AM800 News has learned Melanie Coulter has been fired as executive director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS).

"I am immensely proud of what my team at the Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society has been able to accomplish over the last 16 years for our community's animals," said Coulter in a statement to AM800.



"I enjoyed my time there and was not provided with information about why the board chose to move forward with new leadership," she said.



AM800 reached out to the humane society board of directors and was provided the following statement:



"The Board is very grateful for Melanie's many years of service and wishes her all the best going forward," said the statement. "There will be no further comment on the reasons for her departure, as we do not comment publicly on employment matters."



The board also named Rob Moroz as new interim executive director effective Monday Jul. 8.



Moroz joins WECHS after previously serving as director of the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Regional Children's Centre.



The board says it will also be moving forward with the process to find a permanent executive director.

