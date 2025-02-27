The riding of Windsor-West will remain orange.

Incumbent New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky has staved off an election threat by the Progressive Conservatives as she handily won with nearly 19,400 votes - or 52.1 per cent.

Behind Gretzky was PC candidate Tony Francis with 39.4 per cent of votes for the riding, or over 14,600 ballots.

Premier Doug Ford started his campaign in Windsor West and visited the riding once again in the final days of campaigning. Ford also defended Francis who avoided debates and the media during the campaign process.

Gretzky has represented the riding since she was first elected in 2014.

A group of supporters were in attendance at the watch party at Gretzky's campaign office on Walker Road.

Gretzky says she's grateful for the support.

"To the entire team that helped us get to this point, but also to the voters that went out and voted, I think they sent a very strong message to Doug Ford that they won't be taken for granted, they're not going to have him pull one over on them, and that they really value our public services."

She says she will continue to take issues to Queen's Park and fight for the region.

"I'm going to continue to raise the concerns here in our community, we're seeing a record number of people experiencing homelessness, a record number of people going to food banks, we see people having to wait longer and longer when they go to the emergency department and they can't access family physicians, we see a crisis in the education system. So I'm going to keep bringing those stories forward."

She says she will continue to work with all party leaders to fight back against proposed tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I hope that the Premier has now seen the message that came from the community that we all need to be working together, that was clearly not what he was trying to do when he called the election, but we're going to work with everybody. We'll work with the federal government, municipal governments in order to try and tariff-proof our community, and our province, and I think that's what people expect."

Gretzky adds that she will continue to push for Bill 173, Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, and will continue to call on the PC government to declare IPV an epidemic.

In 2022, Gretzky received 42 per cent of the vote.