Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford is defending Windsor West candidate Tony Francis, who has not taken part in any debates or spoken to the media during the Ontario election campaign.

Ford, who made a stop in Windsor Wednesday morning on the final day of the campaign, faced questions around why Francis and other Progressive Conservative candidates have not taken part in debates.

During a news conference at the LiUNA Training Centre in Oldcastle, Ford told reporters that it's not about the media; it's about the people.

Tony Francis, who was in attendance, was invited to address the media and was invited to the podium by Ford but was suddenly held back after Ford took issue with a question to Francis about not taking part in any debates, described as a 'disservice to democracy.'

"You know what the best debate is? When Tony is out there knocking on doors, knocking on 300 to 400 a day, getting signs, getting support, IDing the vote, and getting people to vote. So that's the answer to Tony. It's an unfair question to pose to a candidate," he says.

Ford was also asked why the people of Windsor West should vote for Francis when no one has even heard his voice.

"You'll hear loud and clear when he's heading down to Queen's Park after this week. Again, I want to emphasize, it's not about the media, it's about the people. That's where the media has to differentiate. We'd rather have our candidate Tony knocking on hundreds and hundreds of doors, listening to the concerns of the people," he says.

Incumbent Windsor West New Democrat candidate Lisa Gretzky says the Conservatives think they can pull one over on the people of Windsor West and get them to elect a Conservative member who refuses to be accountable for the Conservative record.

She says Francis seems to be invisible in this area.

"When the premier said basically, 'Wait until he gets elected, and then you'll hear it.' That's not what people want; people want a proven track record. They want to know what somebody is about, not just the party but the person themselves, before they cast their ballot. Again, I think that is Doug Ford and the Conservatives taking people for granted here," she says.

Ford says the current MPP for Windsor West doesn't say a word, and they need a strong voice with Tony Francis representing the riding.

"When you have one group, one person, the MPP who sits there like a lump on a log and doesn't say a word and doesn't do anything, well now we have a voice," he says. "God willing, people will come out and really reward Tony and the team for showing so much love."

Gretzky was asked about Ford calling her a "lump on a log" and she told reporters that when you can't rely on facts and when you're desperate, Ford will resort to personal attacks.

"I have tabled six pieces of legislation that all came out of the community here, all out of Windsor, inspired by Windsorites, from talking to people, knocking on doors, answering the phones, and having them come in for meetings. Six pieces of legislation, every single one of them the Conservatives voted against," she says.

Francis did not speak during the news conference or after the event.

Running for election in the riding of Windsor West is incumbent New Democrat Lisa Gretzky, Francis, Nick Kolasky for the Green Party, Joshua Griffin for the New Blue Party, Matthew Giancola for the Ontario Party, and Mark Dewdney for the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.

Ontario votes Thursday, Feb. 27.