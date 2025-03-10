The MPP for Windsor West is calling premier Doug Ford's set return date of the Ontario Legislature 'shameful'.

Lisa Gretzky will be among MPPs returning to Queen's Park on April 14 after being re-elected last month with 52.1 per cent of the vote , or 19,392 ballots cast in her favour.

MPPs last met on Dec. 12, 2024, before Ford called the snap election on Jan. 28.

Gretzky says the Legislature should immediately be re-called to deal with the issues that communities are facing across Ontario.

"The affordability crisis, whether that's housing, food, we should be talking about rent control. we should be addressing the crisis in our healthcare system, our education system, the mental health and addictions crisis we see playing out in our community and all over the province, and for us all to be back together, working as truly team Ontario to deal with the tariff threats that are coming," Gretzky said.

She says the government's budget runs until the end of March, causing uncertainly and putting some programs at risk.

"A lot of agencies that rely on provincial funding run their budgets the same way on the same cycle," Gretzky said. "So this is causing a lot of uncertainty and distress for the education system, or some of the social services, women's shelters and such, that budget based on the provincial budget cycle."

Gretzky says she plans to re-introduce her bill which called upon the government to declare Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic.

"My hope is that when I bring the bill forward, now that they've had months, frankly, to really think about it, that they will put that internal pressure on to the government members, or specifically to the premier, who is the one who ultimately makes the decision, so that we can get the declaration made, and we can get those investments flowing and make the changes to the system that need to be made," she said.

Ford and the executive council will be sworn-in by the Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday Mar. 19.

The government's plans and priorities for the new session will be outlined in the Speech from the Throne, to be delivered by the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday Apr. 15.