The MP for Windsor West says the reality is that "Canada is not going to become the 51st state" after president-elect Donald Trump threatened to use "economic force" to compel Canada to join with the U.S.

New Democrat Brian Masse says any economic attempts to harm our country will have significant consequences not only with regard to his own political base but across the United States.

"It's not as simple as he professes in terms of the consequences to Canada alone. It's extremely significant across the board for many Americans, from energy, natural resources, and manufacturing," he says.

In his first news conference since the certification of his election win, Trump said he will impose "substantial" tariffs on Canada and Mexico when he returns to the White House in less than two weeks.

"You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," Trump said Tuesday, referring to the border between Canada and the U.S. "And don't forget, we basically protect Canada."

The president-elect said previously he'll slap 25 per cent duties on imports from America's closest neighbours unless they stop the flow of illegal drugs and migrants across the border.

Masse says you can't just pretend Trump is not going to do certain things.

"We've seen this in the past; even outside of Trump, American protectionism has emerged as a consequence of our trading issues for a number of different presidents. We can't ignore what he's saying, but at the same time, we need to start preparing for the repercussions we will then hoist back on the United States," he says.

Masse says what we need to do is be assertive, aggressive, and countermeasure some of these things.

"There's no doubt in my mind Canadians aren't going to be induced by any manner with regards to this, but they're going to need to be concerned because we have a president that's more focused on disruption than making life more affordable for us on both sides of the border," he says.

In response to Trump's comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there—quote—``isn't``a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.''