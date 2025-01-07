U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to use "economic force" to make Canada the 51st state and doubled down on his tariff threats as he criticized Canada's military spending and trade with the United States.

"You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," Trump said, referring to the border between Canada and the U.S. "And don't forget, we basically protect Canada."

In his first news conference since the certification of his election win, Trump said he will impose "substantial" tariffs on Canada and Mexico when he returns to the White House in less than two weeks.

The president-elect said previously he'll slap 25 per cent duties on imports from America's closest neighbours unless they stop the flow of illegal drugs and migrants across the border.

In November, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in an attempt to counter Trump's tariff threats.

Canada subsequently announced a series of measures to beef up border security with a $1.3-billion package but Trump indicated he still intends to proceed with his tariff plan.

Trump mused about that meeting with Trudeau during Tuesday's news conference and claimed repeatedly that Canada is subsidized by the U.S.

The Republican leader said he asked Trudeau why Canada relied on trade with the United States and suggested the prime minister responded that he didn't know.

"I can answer it. We are doing it because of habit and we are doing it because we like our neighbours, and we've been good neighbours. But we can't do it forever and it's a tremendous amount of money," Trump said.

"I said that's okay to have if you are a state. But if you are another country, we don't want to have it," Trump added, suggesting Canada should become the 51st state.

The president-elect also criticized Canada's level of military funding and said he told hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to run for prime minister.