The federal candidate running for the Liberal Party in Windsor West is calling upon Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to denounce profane flags seen at Friday's Canada First Rally held in Windsor.

Thousands of people came out to see Poilievre speak during his first stop in Windsor since the election campaign began.

AM800 News covered and attended the rally and can confirm flags with the words 'F**k Carney' were seen flying outside the warehouse where Poilievre spoke on Dodge Drive.

"I'm calling on Mr. Poilievre to clearly and unequivocally denounce the use of profane and offensive symbols by supporters of his at rallies that he holds," said Windsor West Liberal candidate Richard Pollock.

Pollock says this is not just an issue in Windsor and claimed that other vulgar signs directed at Liberal Leader Mark Carney have been seen at other rallies across the province.

"[Poilievre] has chosen to say nothing through the fact that several trucks flying flag laced with vulgarities that target our prime minister Mark Carney, and even a Canadian flag that displayed upside down are not expressions of patriotism," Pollock said. "They are signs of division, they are signs of disrespect, and it's a dangerous shift away from the values that hold our country together."

Pollock says this is not about freedom of expression, it's about the leadership of a person who wants to lead and unite the country...

"I urge [Poilievre] to speak on this, and I urge the Conservative candidates in Windsor-Essex who also have not denounced these vulgarities in the face of a crisis, a crisis that Mr. Trump has caused, a crisis that is threatening our economy, our way of life, our culture and our sovereignty," Pollock said.

Pollock claimed Poilievre was taking a page out of U.S. President Donald Trump's MAGA playbook...

"Our constitution is different than the U.S. constitution, ours is about peace, order, and good government, and what Mr. Poilievre is allowing, by omission, must be put to him," Pollock said. "He has to be called out on it over and over and over again until he responds. We just cannot allow this MAGA playbook to be imported into Canada. We are not, we are not the 51st state."

Sam Lilly of the Conservative Party of Canada issued a statement saying, "It was great to see over five-thousand proud, patriotic Windsorsites at last week's rally."