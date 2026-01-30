Olympic hopefuls will be coming to Windsor this spring for a major diving competition.

Diving Canada has announced that the 2026 Canada Cup of Diving will take place April 9th to 12th, 2026, at the Windsor International Aquatics and Training Centre.

Major diving nations including China, Canada, Great Britain, and Australia are expected to take part in the international diving event which will also include a team competition.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Jason Toner, says these are Olympic hopefuls who are training and practicing ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"You're going to see Olympic-level calibre divers and some of those newer divers who are really trying to gear up for that. Just because it's the Canada Cup doesn't mean that we're not welcoming people from all across the world here to compete in diving," he says.

In 2025, Windsor hosted the World Aquatics Diving World Cup, an event that attracted hundreds of visitors from around the world, including athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to Windsor.

Toner says they expect strong demand for the upcoming event based on what they saw during the Diving World Cup.

"We sold out tickets well in advance, and normally that's not the case, so there's a very keen interest in it. The Chinese divers bring people from across the world into the city. We saw full hotel rooms last year and thousands were at the aquatic centre over that weekend, and we hope to see that demand again over 2026," he says.

Tickets for the 2026 Canada Cup of Diving are available now and can be secured at www.diving.ca/canadacup.