Some of the best divers in the world are set to compete in Windsor.

The sold-out World Aquatics Diving World Cup opens Thursday and runs until Sunday at the Windsor International Aquatics and Training Centre.

The second stop of the international competition will feature 119 elite athletes from 24 countries, including many Olympians who competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Chief Operating Officer of Diving Plongeon Canada, Penny Joyce, says this is an elite event.

"In order to qualify, they had to be ranked very high in the world at previous world championships. They really are the very best divers in the world," she says.

Joyce says the Windsor International Aquatics and Training Centre is such a great venue because of the atmosphere they can create.

"The spectators go wild while they're in here watching diving," she says. "You're up front, up close, watching diving that you will never see again. It's like watching the Olympics but really up close that you would never be able to get if you went to an Olympic games."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says we can only do this because we have world-class facilities.

"This event will be broadcast in Canada, Mexico, the United States, the European Union, China, and Japan. Hundreds of millions of people will be able to see this. It really is bringing Windsor to the world," he says.

Scores from the Windsor competition and the most recent one in Mexico will determine qualification and seeding for the World Cup Super Final from May 2-4 in Beijing, China.