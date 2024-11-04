The City of Windsor is suing the federal government.

"The City of Windsor filed a statement of claim against the federal government for non-payment of expenses incurred during the Ambassador Bridge blockade for 2022," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Surrounded by all members of city council, Dilkens made the announcement Monday morning at city hall, saying the lawsuit seeks $900,000 in unpaid expenses from the 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade when the span was shut down for six-days by protestors against COVID 19 restrictions which halted $4-billion in trade activity.

In December 2022, then-Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced up to $6.9-million in funding to cover the full cost of city's blockade-related costs, which didn't end up coming to fruition.

Later, the feds then claimed some legal expenses were not eligible and Dilkens says no valid reason was given, leaving city taxpayers on the hook for the shortfall.

Dilkens says all members of council on are board with the decision.

"They understand the ones who are here and the ones who weren't here, collectively we all understand the importance of this issue and we understand what it feels to be stiffed and we have been responsible behind the scenes with our legal teams, me going to meet with all sorts of ministers and people at the federal level to try and get sensible minds to prevail here but for some reason there is an intransigence in their position," says Dilkens. "They do not want to make Windsorites whole."

He says the city wants fairness and reimbursement.

"This decision void of legal reason is unacceptable to the people of Windsor and the federal government has left us with no other option or recourse then to pursue this action today," he says.

Dilkens says the city made its decision to file the lawsuit against the federal government about six months ago.

"Regretfully the federal government has become intransigent in their support for Windsor," says Dilkens. "They simply don't want to do what's right and do the right thing. They're hoping Windsor residents go away and be happy with half a loaf. Well I can tell you one thing, Windsor residents are smart. They know what we collectively endured in 2022 and they know the response that we provided to this federal emergency was effective."

The city is also calling for compensation for ongoing expenses related to securing international border crossings.

Dilkens says he doesn't recall a time the city sued the federal government.

Earlier this year, Dilkens met with Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs to try and find a resolution with the cost dispute.

Also this year, Windsor West NDP MP Brain Masse launched a petition, calling on the federal government to reimburse the city for its blockade costs.