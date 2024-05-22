The MP for Windsor West is demanding the federal government step up to reimburse the City of Windsor for the 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade costs.



Brian Masse is calling on the government through a new petition campaign that he plans to present to the House of Commons to reimburse the nearly $1-million to the city, stating this shouldn't fall on Windsor residents to foot the bill.

Masse says this blockade caused significant disruptions and financial strain for Windsor residents, and the effects continue to be a burden on the city as it tries to recover.

At the end of April, city council sent a copy of its 2023 year-end operating budget variance report to the federal government showing the $900,000 shortfall from the Freedom Convoy.

Masse says Windsorites shouldn't be responsible for this cost.

"This is about a promise that was made, and living up to it. So the Liberals need to do this, and locally I'm shocked that we haven't been able to get this because a border shouldn't be a burden, and with the level of scope that Windsor actually was involved in, was a role model for actually ending some of this illegal activity, we should be rewarded - not punished."

He says these petitions will allow him to speak about this to the House.

"It's not fair for local taxpayers to have to look at funding this instead of where the money should be going to - arenas, to different types of services that the city should spend their money on, or even going back to the taxpayers themselves with a lower rate. A million dollars is a lot of money."



He says he's going to continue to fight for this money.



"This sets a poor example for the future as well is that they can stick us with the bill. I mean no one likes to go out for lunch, or for dinner, and then get stiffed with the bill, that's not fair, and that's really kind of what's happened here at the end of the day. So, it sends the wrong message, and it sets a precedent that has to be changed."



Masse says he will continue to fight for this money to be paid back to the city for as long as it takes.

In December 2022, then-Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced up to $6.9-million in funding to cover the full cost of city's blockade-related costs, which didn't end up coming to fruition.

The petition download can be found by clicking here, or a link to sign the petition can be found here.