The Windsor Spitfires stormed past Guelph on Friday night to win 4-1.

Captain Liam Greentree had one goal and three assists.



The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night in Owen Sound.



Puck-drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.