An electric home opener for the Windsor Spitfires who faced off against the London Knights Saturday night.

The Spits winning 4-1 — keeping up the momentum from Friday night's 8-1 win against Sarnia .

Joey Costanzo made his season debut and made 19 saves on the night, earning himself player of the game.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday night when the Sudbury Wolves come to the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

With the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.