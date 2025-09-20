The Windsor Spitfires dropped the puck on a brand new season Friday night.

The season began on the road where the Spits left Sarnia stinging in a 8-1 win.

Cole Davis was named player of the game with three goals and five points on the night.

Other players who found the back of the net include Max Brocklehurst, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Beksultan Makysh, and Ethan Garden.

The boys return to the WFCU Centre for the home opener on Saturday night.

Puck-drop against the Sudbury Wolves is set for 7:05 p.m.

Catch the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.