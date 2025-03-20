The Windsor Spitfires will play the second to last regular season game at home on Thursday night when they welcome Sarnia to the WFCU Centre.

The two teams have met five times this season with Windsor winning three games, and losing two in overtime.

The night is being billed as the regular season grand finale, dedicated to the fans. There will be giveaways include the 2024/2025 team photo, gift cards, team poster and more.

The Spitfires will be without captain Liam Greentree, as he was suspended for the last two games of the season for a major check from behind at the Mar. 16 game against the London Knights.

Puck-drop against the Sting is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.