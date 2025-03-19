Windsor Spitfires captain Liam Greentree has been issued a two-game suspension by Ontario Hockey League (OHL) officials.

The OHL announced the suspension was as a result of a major check from behind at the Mar. 16 game against the London Knights.

This means Greentree will not hit the 50 goal mark, as he's currently sitting at 49, and will miss the final two games of the 2024-25 regular season.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night at home when the Sarnia Sting come to town.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.