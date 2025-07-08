The Windsor Spitfires will play four pre-season games in September.

The Spits will head to Flint to face-off against the Firebirds at Iceland Arena on Friday Sept. 5, for a 7 p.m. puck-drop.

Game two sees Windsor vs. Saginaw Spirit in Chatham at Memorial Arena on Sunday Sept. 7, for 2:05 p.m. puck-drop.

Games three and four will be played on home ice.

On Saturday Sept. 13, the Kitchener Rangers will visit the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore for an evening game at 7:05 p.m.

And on Sunday Sept. 14, Flint comes back to pre-season rematch at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle for an afternoon game at 2:05 p.m.

Tickets for all home games will be available at the door only.

The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, Sept. 18, when the North Bay Battalion play host to the Oshawa Generals while the Peterborough Petes take on the visiting Brampton Steelheads.

Windsor will open the regular season on the road in Sarnia on Friday, Sept. 19 .

The Spitfires will hold their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre against the defending OHL and Memorial Cup champion London Knights.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson