The Ontario Hockey League has announced the home openers for the 2025-26 regular season, including for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spitfires will hold their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre against the defending OHL and Memorial Cup champion London Knights.

Windsor will open the season on the road in Sarnia on Friday, Sept. 19.

The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, Sept. 18, when the North Bay Battalion play host to the Oshawa Generals while the Peterborough Petes take on the visiting Brampton Steelheads.

The entire 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released Monday, June 16, at 2 p.m.

AM800 will have the broadcast of every Spitfire hockey game during the 2025-2026 season.