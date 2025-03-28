The Windsor Spitfires will be at the back of the pack for the first round in the 2025 OHL Draft Lottery.

The OHL Priority Selection list was released Wednesday evening, with the Spitfires only having one pick in the first round.

The Peterborough Petes were the big winners of the night, receiving the first round pick after finishing the 2024-25 season in last place with an 18-41-4-5 record.

The four non-playoff teams are placed into a lottery, with the final results determined by a computerized random number generator.

The first round of the draft consists of a total of 23 picks. The Windsor Spitfires will pick 21st.

Last year, the Spitfires secured the first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft, adding forward Ethan Belchetz to the roster. The 16-year-old recorded 17 goals and 21 assists, for 38 points in 56 games played.

The draft will be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 11. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 12 starting at 9 a.m. with Rounds 4-15.

2025 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

Peterborough Petes Guelph Storm Ottawa 67's Sarnia Sting Owen Sound Attack North Bay Battalion Soo Greyhounds Flint Firebirds Kingston Frontenacs* Niagara IceDogs Sudbury Wolves Erie Otters Saginaw Spirit Brampton Steelheads Brampton Steelheads* Oshawa Generals Kingston Frontenacs Barrie Colts Soo Greyhounds* Brantford Bulldogs Windsor Spitfires Kitchener Rangers London Knights

*- indicates compensatory pick