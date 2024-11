The Windsor Spitfires will try to shake off Friday's 9-3 loss against the Sudbury Wolves as they travel to Sault Ste. Marie for an afternoon game on Sunday.

The Greyhounds are sitting with a record of 11-9-0-0, while the Spitfires record stands at 14-5-1-0.

Both teams lost their last games, so each team will be looking for a bit of redemption.

Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.