The Windsor Spitfires travelled to Sudbury Friday night to face-off against the Wolves.

The Spits were dominated for most of the game, with Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Cole Davis and Ilya Protas finding the back of the net in the 9-3 losing effort.

The Spits head to Sault Ste. Marie for an afternoon game on Sunday.

Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.