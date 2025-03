The Windsor Spitfires travel to Ottawa Sunday for an afternoon game against the 67s.

The teams have met twice this regular season, with each taking a win.

Puck-drop is set for 2:00 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:45 p.m. on AM800.

Including Sunday's game, there are only nine games left in the 2024-25 regular season, five of which will be home games for the Spitfires.