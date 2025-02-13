A year after missing the playoffs, the Windsor Spitfires are headed back to the post-season.

The Spitfires clinched a playoff berth with Saginaw's win over the Soo Wednesday night.

The OHL West Division-leading Spitfires are back in action tonight at home against Sarnia.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell and Manny Paiva starts with the pre-game show at 6:50.