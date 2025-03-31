The Windsor Spitfires are taking playoff action on the road.

The Spits lead the Western Conference Quarter Final 2-0 after winning the first two games against the Soo Greyhounds at home last week.

In Game 1 on March 27, the Spits defeated the Greyhounds 7-2. On Saturday night, the Spitfires took another dominating win, with Noah Morneau netting a hat trick in the 7-1 victory .

The series now moves to Sault Ste. Marie for games 3 and 4.

Game 3 goes Monday night.

Puck-drop from GFL Memorial Gardens is set for 7:07 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:52 p.m. on AM800.

Game 4 will be played Wednesday night.