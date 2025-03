The Windsor Spitfires dominated the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre on Saturday night.

Spits centreman Noah Morneau netted a hat trick in the 7-1 victory.

The Spits now lead 2-0 in the Western Conference Quarter Final, which now moves to Sault Ste. Marie for Games 3 and 4.

Puck-drop Monday is set for 7:07 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:52 p.m. on AM800.