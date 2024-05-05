The Windsor Spitfires' number one draft pick has officially signed with the team and will wear red, white and navy blue in the 2024-25 season.

The team announced on Saturday evening that they have signed Ethan Belchetz to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Belchetz was selected 1st overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft on April 13.

He stands at 6'5'' and weighs 230lbs.

Belchetz played for the Oakville Rangers during the 2023-24 season where he recorded 46 goals and 38 assists in 34 games played.

The 16-year-old says it feels amazing to be joining the club, and he can't wait to get started.

Meanwhile, General Manager Bill Bowler says Belchetz is an elite player who will be a big piece to the success of the Spitfires organization.