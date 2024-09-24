The players of the Windsor Spitfires are feeling optimistic heading into the 2024-25 season.

The season begins on Wednesday for the team - who went undefeated in the pre-season 5-0.

The Spitfires are coming off a tough season last year, finishing last in the Western Conference with a record of 18-42-5-3, only two points ahead of last place overall in the league.

Despite a tough season last year, the players on the team - including the 1st overall pick in the 2024 OHL draft - is feeling good heading into the season with their sights set on playoffs.

Fans will also notice a new face behind the bench, as the organization announced in early July that Greg Walters would be leading the team as head coach.

Forward Ethan Belchetz was the 1st overall pick in draft and says they're hoping to bring their pre-season success into the regular season.

"Pre-season was a really good time, it was super exciting, it just getting comfortable in the game, and the speed of the game. So it's step up, and we've got to take a step to regular season, but it should be fun."

Defenceman Carter Hicks, who is a rookie this year, says the younger players bring a lot to the ice.

"I think we bring a lot, obviously the team wasn't the greatest, but I think this year we're going to be way better, and I believe in our team. We're going to make it to the playoffs. But I think our 16-year-old's bring a lot, I think [Ethan] Belchetz - just look at him, he's 6'5'' - helps a lot. [Ethan] Garden especially, really skilled, J.C. Lemieux especially, and I think I bring a lot to the table, and it should be great. Can't wait."

Forward Noah Morneau, who was drafted to the Spits in 2020, says the team is ready after a tough season last year.

"There's a lot of motivation, especially for the guys that have been last year who got embarrassed a lot last year, and that's not a feeling we want to have again. There's a lot of excitement with the players that we brought in, and you can just tell already there's a lot of skill, we're going to impress a lot of people this year, and hopefully have it just be a one year thing."



Morneau says new head coach, Greg Walters, is great and the team wants to give their best.



"He's a very likeable guy, which goes back to us wanting to perform for him, and play hard for him, and do whatever he says. He's taken a pretty big emphasis on the defensive side of the puck, which is good, I think we led the league in goals against last year, so that's a big stat that we want to eliminate, so I think we're doing a pretty good job of it so far."

The Spitfires had a very successful pre-season, with Belchetz scoring six goals over five games - two of them short-handed. Morneau also put up six goals over the five games.

The Spitfires season will officially start Wednesday, Sept. 25, against the Spirit in Saginaw.

Their home opener will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the WFCU Centre against the Sarnia Sting.