A suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 2024 shooting in south Windsor.

On Dec. 9, officers responded to the 4300 block of Mount Royal Drive and found a victim who had been shot in the lower leg.

The investigation determined that an older model, light-coloured Dodge Caravan approached the victim and a group of friends, with multiple shots fired from the passenger side window.

A warrant was issued days later for 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh , who was believed to be residing in the Brampton area.

Singh was arrested by Peel Regional Police on Aug. 8 and returned to Windsor.

Windsor police charged Singh with:

Attempted murder

Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Uttering death threats

The major crimes unit would like to speak with anyone with information at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.