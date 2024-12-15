Windsor police have issued a warrant for a suspect in connection to a south Windsor shooting on Monday Dec. 9 .

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Mount Royal Drive and found a victim who had been shot in the lower leg.

The investigation determined that an older model, light-coloured Dodge Caravan approached the victim and a group of friends, with multiple shots fired from the passenger side window.

Police have identified 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh as a suspect and is believed to be residing in the Brampton area.

He is wanted on multiple charges including:

Attempted murder

Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Uttering death threats

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.