With winter in full swing, Windsor Regional Hospital is reminding the public to be cautious when outdoors.

The hospital states that each year they see people in the emergency department from motor vehicle collisions, slips and falls due to icy conditions, and cardiac arrests from shovelling driveways.

In Canada, studies have found that there are more out-of-hospital cardiac arrests during the winter months, and strenuous activities like shovelling snow can trigger heart attacks that lead to emergency department visits.

Earlier this week, Windsor Police stated that there were 127 motor vehicle collisions within a four day span following a couple of snowy days.

Nicole Krywionek, Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President at Windsor Regional Hospital, says it's not just motor vehicle collisions that bring people to the emergency department in the winter.

"Being careful when you're walking out there too. We see generally higher incidents of ortho [orthopedics] cases like tears, and sprains, and breaks in the winter... it happens every year."

Karen Riddell, acting president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital, says many of those involved in winter collisions attend the emergency department afterwards.

"Typically if they are obviously a trauma they'll go to the Ouellette campus, but definitely as the number of car accidents increase with slippery weather, we will definitely see more patients arriving at the emergency department unfortunately."

Riddell says the hospital does see an increase in cardiac events in the winter.

"With that atypical movement that people are using when they're snow shovelling, so just please be careful, and don't overdo it. And get yourself some help, especially if you're older and higher risk for cardiac events. We don't want to see anybody having a heart attack just to shovel snow."

Windsor Police is reminding drivers to leave extra space between vehicles, clear all snow and ice from your car windows, lights, and mirrors, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

The also state the importance of ensuring your tires are properly inflated and winter-ready.